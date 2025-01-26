Patriots Linked to Sleeper Free Agent WR
One of the worst kept secrets around the NFL is that the New England Patriots want to land a wide receiver upgrade for Drake Maye this offseason.
So many different reports have come out about the Patriots' need for more wide receiver talent. With Maye already showing flashes of superstar potential, New England already wants to go all-in on finding him more help.
While the team has been connected to some very high-profile names, there is a chance that the Patriots could consider simply adding a quality weapon.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested a very intriguing name for New England. He thinks that the Patriots should pursue a major sleeper wideout in NFL free agency.
In a recent article, he linked New England as a potential landing spot for New York Giants' receiver Darius Slayton.
"Patriots quarterback Drake Maye did a remarkable job of showing promise during his rookie season despite having the worst blocking, receivers, and coaching staff in the NFL," Latham wrote.
"The Patriots fixed their coaching problem by hiring Mike Vrabel, but now they must do something about the players on the field. While investing in the offensive line will probably be the team’s top priority, New England must find better weapons. Fortunately, they have over $120 million in cap space, so they can sign Slayton and another receiver without impacting their ability to find starting-caliber guards and tackles."
Slayton would be a very intriguing addition for the Patriots' offense. He may not be a star, but he has shown flashes of big-time potential throughout his career.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Giants, Slayton ended up playing in 16 games. He caught 39 passes for 573 yards and two touchdowns. Back in 2023, he racked up 50 receptions for 770 yards and four scores.
At 28 years old, Slayton could be a productive player for New England on a much cheaper contract than many of the names that the team has been connected to.
Do the Patriots think that he can make the kind of impact that Maye needs? That will be the question.
If they think that he can bring the wide receiver room up a step or two, they could consider the option. However, they could also look to double down and bring in a wideout in the NFL Draft or a second free agent.
All of that being said, Slayton is a name to watch heading into the offseason.
