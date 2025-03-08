Patriots Lose Out on Top FA Target
A primary free agent target for the New England Patriots has officially come off the board.
According to multiple sources, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract to remain with the Baltimore Ravens, taking him off the radar for any teams interested in him with free agency around the corner.
Stanley was a popular connection to the Patriots in the weeks ahead of free agency as one of their top priorities to pursue, but the veteran tackle won't even get a chance to hit the open market.
Stanley has spent his entire career with the Ravens since being selected to the team with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and now he inks his name to another three years in Baltimore.
The development now forces the Patriots to pivot in another direction to address their needs on the offensive line –– one of their biggest holes entering this offseason. According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, two potential plan B options for New England could be Cam Robinson and Dan Moore, both of whom are set to hit unrestricted free agency ahead of the new league year.
The Patriots brass will begin their free agency negotiations for answers at their tackle position once the legal tampering window opens on Monday, March 10.
