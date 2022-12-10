Patriots QB Mac Jones Fined For What?: NFL Tracker

DEC 10 TACTLESS MAC? Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has apparently drawn the attention of the NFL offices for … wait for it … a flick.

The 24-year old was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct late in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones flicked the ball and hit defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack. No flag was thrown, nor was Epenesa injured by the incident.

By comparison, the NFL fined Bills safety Damar Hamlin $4,806 for a late hit to the helmet on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers last Thursday night. Hamlin was flagged and ejected.

Meyers remains in concussion protocol as a result of Hamlin’s hit, and will miss New England’s Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night Dec. 12 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Hamlin was fined exactly $5,803 than Jones.

NOV 28 PATRIOTS GOOD WILL The Patriots have loaned out the team plane to University of Virginia football players and staff so they could attend the funerals of three teammates who passed away on Nov. 13.

Virginia athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed on a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning home from a class trip.

The Patriots plane allowed the UVA football team to travel to all three out-of-state funerals.

OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire power-brokers Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated argument along the way.

According to the story, the Dallas Cowboys owner at one point told the New England Patriots' boss, "Don't f--- with me!"

Replied Kraft, "Excuse me?"

"Don't mess with me," Jones repeated.

Meeting in New York, the owners voted 31-1 on a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell. Jones apparently was the lone dissenter.

The New York Times reported last year that Goodell's total compensation over 2020-21 was nearly $128 million.

OCT 17 JACK OUT - Jack Easterby, a controversial figure in the Houston Texans front office with roots in New England, is no longer involved with the Houston franchise, which is "parting ways'' with the executive who at one time rose to the position of interim GM.

Easterby was hired by the organization in 2019 as executive vice president of team development, but he rapidly rose to power with the Texans as a year later he was promoted Easterby to executive vice president of football operations.

And rather astoundingly, despite his lack of "true football background,'' after the firing of coach and general manager Bill O’Brien in October of 2020, the Texans McNair ownership family allowed him to play the role of the club’s interim general manager.

ESPN is the first to report the news. For more, read here.

OCT 13 - ROSTER MOVEMENT: After releasing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their active roster on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Humphrey was spotted on the Gillette Stadium practice field on Thursday afternoon wearing his familiar number 83 jersey.

Humphrey’s name was not among the roster claimants on the NFL’s transaction wire on Wednesday. As a result, he now rejoins the Patriots practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team has apparently released kicker Tristan Vizcaino from their practice squad; freeing the spot for Humphrey to rejoin the team.

OCT 12 PICKLED Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is the latest high-profile athletes to join the pickleball movement, with Major League Pickleball announcing on Wednesday that Brady is heading an ownership group to buy an expansion team, which will begin playing in 2023.

Pickleball is attracted other high-profile owners, like NBA champions LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love and Super Bowl champ Drew Brees.

Does Brady's Patriots/Bucs winning touch apply to Major League Pickleball? Surely that's part of the plan - in addition to the high profile he brings.

OCT 9 LION INJURED The Patriots have taken a 3-0 lead at home against the Lions, but the most notable moment in the early going: Rookie QB Bailey Zappe found Hunter Henry for a 23-yard catch that moved the Patriots to the Lions 21 ...

But Detroit defensive back Saivion Smith - formerly of Alabama and the Dallas Cowboys - was injured on the play and carted off the field in an ambulance.

His family reportedly joined him in the ambulance as Smith was taken to a local hospital.

OCT 8 ROSTER MOVES The Patriots have activated WR Tyquan Thornton from IR to the 53-man roster in advance of Week 5.

With rookie Bailey Zappe the fully healthy new starter at QB - something that can’t be said for the rest of the QB room - the club also elevated QB Garrett Gilbert, as well as Matt Sokol, from the practice squad.

October 5: PAT'S BACK! For the first time in a decade, the New England Patriots will bust out the fan-favorite "Pat Patriot" throwbacks. We get to see the look on Sunday against the Lions.

New England last wore the throwbacks in 2012.

TRANSACTIONS :

October 5, 2022

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Cannon was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 13 and elevated to the active roster for the team’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last Sunday.

In addition, the Patriots officially signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.

October 4, 2022

The New England Patriots announced today that they have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. Treadwell was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6.

Treadwell, 27, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021).

The move is expected to have cleared room on the practice squad for New England to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

October 3, 2022

The Patriots officially announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad. Collins Sr. played in 10 games with two starts for New England last season after re-joining the team for his third stint (2013-16, 2019, 2021) on Oct. 6, 2021.

In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

CLAIMS :

Former Patriots OL Will Sherman has signed with the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Former Pats tight end Devin Asiasi was assigned to the Cincinnati Bengals off waivers from New England.

CUTS :

S Brad Hawkins - signed in early August by the Patriots, primarily as a practice squad player. Despite taking notable snaps during the Patriots three preseason matchups, Hawkins faced still competition at one of the Pats’ deepest positions.

DL LaBryan Ray - Following a stellar performance during camp and the preseason, Ray was among the surprise cuts. His speed and versatility would make him a welcomed addition to the practice squad.

K Tristan Vizcaino - Vizcaino was signed by the Pats in June, to help alleviate the workload of incumbent starter Nick Folk. While Folk’s starting job was never in jeopardy, Vizcaino showed enough power to be a strong practice squad consideration.

TE Jalen Wydermyer - Signed by New England on Aug 18. Wydermyer was an intriguing prospect for the Buffalo Bills, prior to his release. He is all-time leader among Texas A&M tight ends in career receptions (118), receiving yards (1,468) and touchdown receptions (16). Could be a sold practice squad depth addition at tight end.

TE Matt Sokol — Sokol was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit in May. At 6-5, 249-pounds, he could add size and veteran savvy to the Pats tight end room on the practice squad.

OL Yasir Durant - Durant played in eight games with one start for New England and played in a reserve role in the postseason.

OL James Ferentz - Having bene with the Patriots since 2017, Ferentz has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Despite his veteran presence, he struggled with protection schemes throughout camp.

OL Kody Russey - Undrafted rookie free agent from Houston couldn't make roster despite versatility to play both guard and center.

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey - This one is a complete shocker. The veteran free-agent did everything asked of him in the preseason. He was the team's leading receiver with 13 catches, 140 yards and a touchdown. He used his size to play some tight end. He even made a dazzling punt-coverage play on special teams against the Giants.

WR Tre Nixon - Once the darling of minicamp, he fell out of favor with a couple of drops in preseason games. Despite those hiccups, he was second-leading receiver in preseason with 12 catches and 169 yards.

DT Bill Murray - After transitioning from defensive tackle to offensive guard, it's likely back to the practice squad.

LB Cameron McGrone - The ex-Michigan Wolverine was expected to add both speed and athleticism to the position for 2022. However, he often looked uncomfortable in New England’s defensive sets, after missing the entirety of 2021 recovering from an ACL injury. He could be a strong practice squad candidate.

DL Jeremiah Pharms, Jr. - Pharms is a versatile interior lineman who logged 22 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in the spring of 2022. With several players ahead of him at the position, he was considered a long-shot to make the roster.

LB Nate Weiland - Rookie from tiny Grand View College in Iowa isn't a surprise.

WR Josh Hammond - Former Jaguar caught four passes for 33 yards in preseason, but wasn't expected to crack receiving corps. Possibly headed for practice squad.

OL William Sherman - Sherman was considered a potential swing tackle on both sides, with the potential to transition to guard, or even center. Despite some upside as a zone blocker, concerns remained regarding his pass protection. As such, he fell along the team’s depth chart on the offensive line.

RB J.J. Taylor - Taylor was a quite effective between-the-tackles runner for the Patriots, and also contributed as a pass catcher out of the backfield. His release is among the day’s biggest surprises. New England would likely welcome him back as a member of the practice squad, but he may have numerous teams clamoring for his services.

DL Henry Anderson - Having missed the majority of 2021 with a torn pectoral, Anderson played only limited role in the Pats defense, compiling three solo tackles. In each of his first four games with the Pats, Anderson had played three, 18, 11, and three snaps respectively, as he attempted to find his comfort in New England’s defensive sets. Despite some notable playing time early in camp, Anderson saw his usage slowly diminish as the weeks progressed.

**UPDATE** Anderson was actually placed on Injured Reserve before the roster deadline. He will be ineligible to play in 2022, unless he is released by the team with an injury settlement.

CB/ST: Justin Bethel - Since his arrival in New England during the 2019 season, Bethel has been one of the team’s best coverage specialists. While his release comes as a surprise, New England’s depth of special teams standouts such as Brenden Schooler and Cody Davis made Bethel the odd man out. He might be a name to watch if a roster spot should emerge after IR designations are made.

OL Arlington Hambright - The ex-Chicago Bears’ offensive lineman had a strong start to training camp, loggin notable practice reps with the starting unit. However, his playing time began to wane as camp progressed. He is a potential practice squad candidate.

RB Kevin Harris - The sixth-round draft pick could be back on the 53-man roster soon if Ty Montgomery's injury is serious or perhaps he'll land on the practice squad. He seemingly outplayed fourth-round pick Pierre Strong during training camp and was the team's leading rusher in the preseason with 80 yards and a touchdown.

LB Harvey Langi - The veteran, who was on his second stint with New England, is not a surprise cut.

OL Drew Desjarlais - The former CFL All-Star might land on the practice squad.

CB Terrance Mitchell - Though a bit of a surprise to many, we called this in our final roster projections Monday. At the outset of training camp, Mitchell appeared to be a near-certain roster lock, opposite Jalen Mills. Since that time, Jonathan Jones has emerged as the leading candidate for the second spot at outside corner. The rookie Joneses (Marcus and Jack) possess a great deal of potential, while Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade have proven their value also on special teams.

TE Devin Asiasi - With Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry having solidified the top spots on the depth chart, the Pats might use the ‘extra’ tight end spot with Lil'Jordan Humphrey. As a third-round pick in 2020, Asiasi was a major disappointment.

PRE-DEADLINE MOVES:

In accordance with NFL mandates, the Patriots made the following roster cuts to reduce their roster from 90 to 80 players: CB Malcolm Butler (released with Injury Settlement), P Jake Julien, S Jalen Elliott, CB Devin Hafford, TE Dalton Keene (cut).

RB James White announced his retirement.

CB Joejuan Williams and LB Ronnie Perkins were placed on season-ending injured reserve (IR).

Rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) reserve list.

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here