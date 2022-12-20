Julian Edelman on Patriots Stunning Play: 'What The F*** Are We Doing?!'

A furious Julian Edelman went off on the New England Patriots Sunday after his former team suffered a mortifying, last-minute loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The New England Patriots didn’t just lose your average football game in Week 15, they endured one of the more foolish ways to blow a game in the history of the NFL.

New England’s epic collapse left everyone in disbelief, including Patriots legend Julian Edelman.

The former Super Bowl MVP who won three championships with New England was sitting in a private suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He was furious with how the game ended, ripping off his Red Sox cap and tossing it in disgust.

”What the f*** are we doing?!" he yelled. "What are we doing?!”

With the game tied at 24-24 in the fourth quarter and only three seconds remaining, he witnessed his former teammate, Jakobi Myers, toss the ball 15 yards backward to quarterback Mac Jones, which cost New England the game. Former Patriot Chandler Jones picked the ball off and, after stiff-arming Jones, ran all the way to the end zone for the winning score.

Even if [Chandler] Jones didn't intercept that pass, what was [Mac] Jones realistically going to do if he had caught it? No disrespect to the Patriots' second-year quarterback but he's not exactly gifted with athletic ability. The chances of anything positive coming out of those laterals are slim to none.

Meyers said he knew the score was tied and that the play in the huddle did not call for any laterals.

“That was just me,” Meyers said. “That was it. I promise you, that was just me trying to make a play. (The plan was) just run the ball, go down, to go overtime. I got the ball, and I tried to make a play.”

While Meyers took accountability for his blunder, Bill Belichick would not reveal what the coaching staff said to his wideout following the game. Instead, he pointed to the whole team playing better.

“We talk about situational football,” Belichick said. “We talk about it every week, but we obviously have to do a better job playing situational football and not making critical mistakes.”

That unimaginable sequence of events might have cost the Patriots a playoff spot.

The Patriots will look to quickly put this loss in the rearview mirror and focus on their Christmas Eve matchup at home against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m.

