Patriots Offense Stumbles Again; Steal 10-3 Win Over Jets

FOXBORO— In what has been a recurring theme for the New England Patriots this season, their offense was to all intents and purposes nonexistent on Sunday in their 10-3 victory over the New York Jets.

On the bright side, the win improves New Englands' record to 6-4 and extends their streak to 14 straight over the Jets. It also gives them the tiebreaker over the Jets after sweeping the season series, putting them ahead of New York in the standings.

However, the offense has to develop some kind of identity if this Patriots team wants to be taken seriously.

Special teams provided all 10 points for the Patriots. Nick Folk kicked a first-quarter field goal and the hero, Marcus Jones, ran back an 84-yard punt return for the game-winning score with just five seconds remaining.

Despite being sacked six times, Mac Jones' stat line suggests a decent day. He finished 23 of 27 for 246 yards and more importantly, zero turnovers.

The run game was ineffective, only managing to record a mere 91 yards between Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Although Harris did come through with some positive runs, the offense was unable to take advantage.

Unfortunately, stats can be deceiving. New England opened the game with back-to-back three-and-outs and could never really get into any type of rhythm. Even when the Patriots did drive down the field, they would stall in the red zone and take brutal sacks.

In total, the Patriots had 11 possessions. Other than the field goal and game-winning punt return, New England had seven punts, a turnover on downs, and two missed field goals. Simply put, the offense let way too many opportunities slip away in this game.

The offensive line got a boost with center David Andrews returning from a concussion, but then they lost their team captain to a thigh injury while making a block. Andrews immediately went to the ground in pain and was unable to put weight on his leg.

New England will have to turn the page quickly as they travel to Minnesota for a Thanksgiving night game against the Vikings. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

