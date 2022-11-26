AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings

Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race.

Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended today, the Patriots would be on the outside looking in.

Here’s an updated look at those standings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2; AFC West leader)

2. Buffalo Bills (8-3; AFC East leader)

3. Tennessee Titans (7-3; AFC South leader)

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3; AFC North leader)

5. Miami Dolphins (7-3; first wild card)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4; second wild card)

7. New York Jets (6-4; third wild card)

8. New England Patriots (6-5)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

The Patriots will have to wait until this weekend to see what the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and New York Jets (6-4), do in their respective games. New England has the tiebreaker edge on New York due to a head-to-head sweep.

The Bengals are at the Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS Sunday, while the Jets host the Bears at the same time on FOX.

Matthew Judon acknowledged it's frustrating to lose and that the defense has to play better but he still has confidence in his teammates.

"A couple of calls, a couple of plays, and it's going the other way," Judon said. "It wasn't our night tonight but I don't think we're far off and I don't think that (Vikings) team handled us. It was just a couple of calls and a couple of plays and it could have been a different game."

Some of those plays Judon is referring to are from Vikings star receiver, Justin Jefferson, who torched New England with nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. There was also what was thought to be a six-yard touchdown catch from Hunter Henry that was reversed on review which forced the Patriots to settle for a field goal instead of keeping the seven points.

If the Patriots want to make the playoffs, they have to string together some wins against quality opponents. The Patriots have six games remaining. Four of those are against teams ahead of New England in the AFC playoff race including back-to-back games in Week 16 and Week 17 against the Bengals and Dolphins.

“Tough game for us. Never want to lose. Especially on Thanksgiving. We just have to move on, flip the page and get ready for the rest of the year,” Mac Jones said. “We have some good opponents coming up in our division. We have to look at the film and try to get better.”

That next opponent is the first-place Buffalo Bills, who will be coming to Foxboro for another primetime game next Thursday night.

