Patriots QB Mac Jones' Cryptic Social Media Post: What Does It Mean?

Mac Jones is a fan of Rudyard Kipling’s poem, which is about maintaining mental balance and not getting wrapped up in emotion.

FOXBORO — Mac Jones rarely uses Instagram. But as with all professional athletes, fans read into every little thing they do on social media.

Well, there’s plenty to analyze in the New England Patriots quarterback’s latest offering.

When Jones uses social media, he typically does so to wish his girlfriend happy birthday or post photos from a charity event. His posts about football in New England are hard to come by; you won’t find any Tom Brady-like hype videos or post-game celebratory videos on Jones’ Instagram feed.

However, this week, Jones posted an uncanny Patriots season retrospective along with a short, but meaningful, caption. The post, including photos of Jones with Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, also generated strong reactions from some of the 24-year-old’s New England teammates.

Take a look:

“IF–” is a poem published in 1910 by English writer Rudyard Kipling. It features the speaker imparting lessons to his son about remaining composed and not overreacting in the face of hardships. Jones’s second season in New England obviously featured many trials and tribulations, most notably getting booed off his own field and being scrutinized for his on-field antics toward the coaching staff.

So, was Jones just making a general, cliche statement on leadership and fighting through adversity? Or was he subtly highlighting specific adversity, like Belichick’s decision to turn the offense over to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge?

The former No. 15 overall pick out of Alabama finished his second season with 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 65.2 completion percentage. He suffered a year two decline as opposed to a year two leap.

Nevertheless, Jones connects with the message in the poem, and it figures to offer some motivation in keeping his focus this offseason, as he tries to work toward a bounce-back season.

