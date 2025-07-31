Patriots Free Agent WR Makes Training Camp Debut
FOXBORO, MA. — Ahead of the Patriots’ walkthrough practice on Thursday, the team got some good news regarding one of their big offensive free agents.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Mack Hollins has passed his physical and will make his training camp debut. Hollins had been present at all of New England’s practices this summer, but because of his placement on the Physically Unable to Perform list, wasn’t able to suit up.
In his seven seasons in the NFL, Hollins has grabbed 172 passes for 2,069 yards and 15 touchdowns -- including a career-high five with the Buffalo Bills last year. In his rookie season, Hollins was on the Philadelphia Eagles team that beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
The rest of the wide receiver room includes Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III and Jeremiah Webb. With the removal of Hollins, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe remains the lone member on the PUP list as training camp rolls on.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!