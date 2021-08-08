Patriots Mailbag: Nordin, Winovich, Camp Surprises and More

The New England Patriots are about to enter their third week of 2021 training camp. With the team’s first preseason game set for Thursday, August 12 (vs. Washington) the Pats will undoubtedly elevate their practice levels as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

This weekend, Patriot Maven opened up our mailbag to answer your Patriots camp questions. Here are some of the week’s best questions for #MavenMike:

Q: Could Kristian Wilkerson make a surprise impact on the team this year?

From Tucker Con (@TuckerRossCon):

Good question, Tucker. While I think that Wilkerson is still a long-shot to crack the 53-man roster, he is certainly making a strong case. In fact, some may correctly argue that he is deserving of that chance. Wilkerson has been impressive in camp, thus far. His skill set would make him a solid depth addition on the perimeter, in an X-Receiver role. However, the Pats are already getting solid contributions at the X from both Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry. If Harry is moved, Wilkerson’s chances of making the team increase dramatically. Also, he has been getting some work on special teams drills; at one point, alongside special teams captain. Matthew Slater. My sharp eye will be focused on how the Patriots will use him this week in practice, and into the preseason. Should Wilkerson continue to demonstrate a dual-threat value, the Patriots would be hard-pressed to cut him.

Q: With Quinn Nordin's performance during camp (especially on Friday evening) do you think he'll make the Patriots roster?

From Starra (@ketojerseygirl):

This truly is the question of the weekend among Patriots fans, Starra. Since Nordin joined the team as an undrafted rookie out of Michigan, fans and media alike have heard the legend of his leg strength. Matthre Slater even recently compared Nordin’s leg to a “cannon” and expressed excitement on watching him develop in camp. The question marks surrounding him were accuracy and consistency; two things that his competitor Nick Folk more-than adequately exhibited in 2020. During his four years with the Wolverines, he made 42 out of 58 field goals. He also converted a 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half of the 2020 Citrus Bowl against Alabama, setting a record for the longest field goal in Citrus Bowl history. It was also the longest field goal made in Michigan's program history. On Friday, Nordin “wowed” the Gillette Stadium crowd, The rookie went 10-for-10 on kicks; with his most impressive coming from 55 and 57-yards respectively. Nordin is impressive, but it is still very early. Albeit preseason, we need to see him make these kicks in a game setting. I still believe Nick Folk is the likely starter. However, Quinn Nordin’s exciting skill set could make things interesting.

Q: Not only am I a Patriots fan in Peyton Manning-country, but I'm a Michigan fan as well. With how he has been in the doghouse and the acquisition of pass rushers what is Wino's (Chase Winovich) situation looking like?

From Micheal Campbell (@NotMicheal85):

First, kudos on keeping the Patriots Fandom, even in enemy territory, Micheal. We want you on that wall…we NEED you on that wall.

Second, and more importantly, great question on Chase Winovich. He is on my short list of defenders that could have a significant impact on the Pats front seven this season. To do that, he needs to see the field. Chase hasn’t practiced with the Pats yet in 2021. He opened training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an undisclosed injury, and did not participate in mandatory minicamp. According to recent reports, however, Winovich has been running and working out, indicating he might be nearing a return. Once he returns to practice, he needs to get more consistent; especially when it comes to funneling run plays into the middle. He is facing an important season, with some significant competition (i.e. Judon, Uche, etc.) However, I believe that he is up to the challenge.

Q: In your opinion, what defensive player has made the greatest improvement since the start of training camp?

From Joel from Hull (@joelshapiro20)

Thanks for the excellent question, Joel. There are a few candidates for the title of ‘most-improved defender’ during this year’s camp. At this stage, I would give the slight edge to Ja’Wahun Bentley. Despite a tough year in 2021, Bentley’s leadership and experience will continue to make him a valuable piece to the Pats roster in 2021. With all of the upgrades that the Pats made in the offseason (acquiring defenders that are able to play off the ball), Bentley is settling nicely into a more specialized role. He has routinely been a factor in organized team drills; batting down passes and even getting after the quarterback. Although he is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, Bentley’s communication skills and knowledge of the team’s package-specific roles will keep him on the field more often than not. He should see a majority of his snaps in downhill run defense, while also dropping into coverage, and aiding the pass rush.

Q: Do you think the Patriots will be able to stop the run this year?

From Sports4Beantown (@Sports4Beantown)

This could be the most important question surrounding the Patriots defense in 2021. Last season, New England’s defensive line had its share of difficulties. Two of the areas in which they struggled most were setting the edge and stopping the run. The Pats ranked 26th in the NFL in run defense. While effects of the pandemic cannot be ignored for any NFL team in 2020, their struggles most notably came from the lack of a true presence in the middle of that line. This season, they will not have that problem. Their recent additions of Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson should provide the versatility and football acumen required to help significantly upgrade the Pats run defense. Godchaux is capable of playing all three tackle positions. However, he is likely to see the majority of his playing time in the middle. Anderson had the third-highest run-stuff rate among players with at least 500 defensive snaps in 2020. Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been a camp standout, and will factor in with New England’s run defense alignments. Their prowess, combined with the system experience of Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise, will make the Pats much more equipped to stuff the run in 2021.