Patriots Receive Major Final Prediction Before Colts Game
The New England Patriots are set to square off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 NFL action. Both teams have struggled throughout the season thus far, but the Colts are much closer to being a playoff contender than the Patriots are at this point in time.
When it comes to New England, the honest truth is that losing games is more important long-term than winning them.
Despite that being a true fact, the players want to win. Jerod Mayo and the Patriots are not going to play to lose, which will continue making games interesting.
With that being said, this week should be a very interesting game to watch.
Both teams have young quarterbacks who are looking to prove themselves and win football games. For Indianapolis, they have a dual-threat quarterback in Anthony Richardson who has played much better over the past couple of weeks than he did earlier in the year.
New England will have its hands full trying to keep Richardson contained. They will also need to make sure they don't get burned by the deep ball, which the Colts' young quarterback likes to throw.
Iain MacMillan of Sports Illustrated has made a final prediction for this week's matchup. He has the Patriots knocking off Indianapolis by a final score of 20-16.
For a young team, occasional wins are important. Even though this would not bode well for New England's chances of getting the No. 1 overall pick and the opportunity to draft Travis Hunter, it would boost the morale of the young players that are already on the roster.
It will be very interesting to see how this game ends up going. Fans will enjoy watching two young quarterbacks battle it out.
Make sure to tune in tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. EST to see if this prediction ends up coming true.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!