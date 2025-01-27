Patriots Make Major Coaching Hire, Bring in Former HC
The New England Patriots have made another valuable addition to their coaching staff ahead of next season.
According to multiple sources, the Patriots are bringing former NFL head coach Doug Marrone onto their staff.
Marrone has spent seven years in the NFL as a head coach, spending those with the Buffalo Bills from 2013 to 2014 and with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016 to 2020. Most recently, he's been stationed with the New Orleans Saints as their offensive line coordinator since 2023 and even spent a season with Alabama in the same role in 2021.
His new role on this New England staff has yet to be announced, but a big appeal to this hire centers around Marrone's experience working with the offensive line, which could be a massive addition on the sidelines.
The Patriots had among the league's worst protection throughout last season, and getting a former head coach and experienced voice in the trenches sounds like a fantastic addition on paper.
Marrone now adds to an extensive list of hires brought in to fill out the offensive staff of newly-added head coach Mike Vrabel. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant, and running backs coach Tony Dews also join the fold to help attempt to right the ship of one of the NFL's worst offensive units in the league.
