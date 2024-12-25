Patriots Make Perfect Sense for Bears Star WR
Everyone and their dog understands that the New England Patriots are in desperate need of wide receiver help and will almost certainly making some plays to add pass catchers in free agency.
While Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin are two of the top names slated to hit the open market, there are a couple of sleepers the Patriots may want to consider pursuing.
One example is Chicago Bears receiver Keenan Allen.
Allen recently made some comments that indicate that he does not expect to be back with the Bears next season, which will make him one of the better veteran wide outs available in March.
In 13 games this season, Allen has caught 62 passes for 694 yards and seven touchdowns in what has been one of his least productive campaigns since his early years.
Of course, that may lead some to wonder if the 32-year-old is beginning to lose some steam, but it's also important to note that he is a year removed from hauling in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Plus, Allen is contending with plenty of other weapons in Chicago. That certainly wouldn't be the case in New England.
Allen is reliable and is a six-time Pro Bowler, so he would represent exactly what Drake Maye needs heading into his second NFL season.
Since entering the league in 2013, Allen has registered six 1,000-yard campaigns, and it would probably be considerably more had he not dealt with so many injury issues, particularly in the early stages of his NFL tenure.
The University of California product probably wouldn't be able to satisfy the Pats' need for playmakers on his own, but he would unquestionably be a great addition for a Patriots squad that is getting set to enter the offseason with expansive cap room.
