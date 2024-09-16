Patriots Make Several Roster Moves After Seahawks Loss
The New England Patriots ended up falling in heartbreaking fashion to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 NFL action by a final score of 23-20 in overtime. It was a tough way to lose, but once again showed that they can compete with teams around the league.
Jerod Mayo and company have opted to make some roster moves following that loss.
According to a release from the team, several roster moves were made on Monday.
In that release, the Patriots announced that guard Michael Jordan has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They also signed cornerback DJ James and safety Mark Perry to the practice squad.
To make room for those moves, New England released linebacker Yvandy Rigby and safety AJ Thomas from the practice squad.
Clearly, there weren't any big surprises made in the moves. However, they are bringing in a fresh wave of talent on the practice squad. Jordan could be a quality depth addition for the offensive line.
Following the first two games of the season, there are major reasons for optimism surrounding the Patriots. They certainly look like a team that could surprise some people in the AFC.
Mayo has his team playing an aggressive smashmouth brand of football. They deploy a run-heavy offense and their defense is all about causing chaos. That style of football is hard to adjust to.
While it might be a bit of a reach to think that New England could make a run into the playoffs, they certainly aren't going to be a pushover team.
So far, the start of the new era has been solid. The Patriots are playing a style of football that has gained the respect of the fan base.
Hopefully, they'll be able to keep competing and picking up some wins. They certainly have shut up the mainstream media theory that they're in store for a dismal season.
