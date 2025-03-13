Patriots Making Shocking Decision, Release Long-Time Captain
The New England Patriots have been as active as any team in the NFL this free agency period. They've made massive improvements on the defensive side of the ball, signing the likes of cornerback Carlton Davis, defensive tackle Milton Williams, and edge rusher Harold Landry.
The Patriots haven't made too many offensive additions, though, and they kicked off the second official day of free agency by making a shocking decision to move on from a long-time centerpiece.
New England is releasing center David Andrews. The long-time captain has been with the organization since 2015, joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia and starting 11 games as a rookie. He's been the team's starting center ever since, so to say this news was a surprise would be an understatement.
Andrews is currently recovering from shoulder surgery, and the injury caused him to miss 13 games in 2024. New England can turn its attention to signing one of the available free agent centers. The likes of Andre James, Dan Feeney, Daniel Brunskill, and Michael Deiter are all names to watch for.
