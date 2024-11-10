Patriots CB Suffers Head Injury vs. Bears
The New England Patriots are locked into a fight with the Chicago Bears in Week 10 NFL action. Currently, at the time of this writing, they have a 13-3 lead late in the third quarter.
Coming into the game, the Patriots had a favorable injury report. They had to play without star safety Kyle Dugger and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, but the overall report was very friendly.
Unfortunately, they have now suffered an in-game injury.
As shared by New England on X, defensive back Marcellas Dial Jr. has been forced to exit the game due to a head injury and is questionable to return.
Usually, when the injury designation has to do with the head, it has to do with a concussion.
Dial has played in nine games so far this season ahead of today's matchup for the Patriots. He has racked up four tackles and a forced fumble coming into this week's game.
At 23 years old, Dial has the potential to become an intriguing piece of the future for New England. Hopefully, this injury does not end up keeping him out for any extended period of time.
So far in today's game, the Patriots' defense has looked great. They have limited Caleb Williams in a big way and the offense has done just enough to keep the lead. Ideally, they'll be able to keep playing at a high level defensively and keep the Bears out of the end zone.
Obviously, this is a very fluid situation and we'll make sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
In a few hours, the hope is that we'll be talking about a big New England win. They've played well enough so far to pick up the win, but they still have a full quarter to close out strong.
