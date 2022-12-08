Which Two Patriots Lead Positions in Pro Bowl Voting?

FOXBORO — It hasn’t been a great season for the New England Patriots, who at 6-6 would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today.

However, they will be well represented in the Pro Bowl this season as they are getting an early push in 2022 Pro Bowl voting.

Heading into Week 14, the NFL provided an update on the Pro Bowl voting across the league, which ends on December 15.

As for the Patriots? Two players are leading the AFC at their positions, according to the NFL’s December 7 press release.

Matthew Judon (92,023 votes) and Matthew Slater (25,046) are leading the way as linebackers and special teamers. Judon has made three straight Pro Bowls and leads the AFC with 13 sacks. At one point he was among a handful of worthy candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Slater has been voted to the Pro Bowl an astonishing 10 times.

Rhamondre Stevenson is another recognizable Pro Bowl candidate on the roster, as he continues to get better every game. He is unquestionably the Patriots' top player on offense but Derrick Henry is leading the AFC running backs with 114,502 votes.

Mr. Reliable, Nick Folk, who at times has literally carried New England's offense on his back, finds himself fourth for kickers in Pro Bowl voting. The veteran has gone 25-of-30 in field goals this year while nailing all 24 of his extra-point attempts.

Last season, the Patriots had four Pro Bowlers: Judon, Slater, Mac Jones, and J.C. Jackson.

The top overall vote-getter in the NFL is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (139,390 votes).

The rest of the top five plays out as such:

No. 2 - Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (137,826 votes).

No. 3 - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (133,607 votes).

No. 4 - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (132,100 votes).

No. 5 - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (131,378 votes).

After years of declining viewership, there won’t be an actual game this year in Las Vegas this February. Instead, the two sides will compete in skills competitions and a flag football game, with Peyton Manning coaching the AFC and Eli Manning handling the NFC.

Judon and Slater will have a chance to prove their all-star worth on Monday night, when the Patriots battle the Arizona Cardinals in prime time 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

