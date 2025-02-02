Patriots Legend Won't Return to Coaching Staff in 2025
The New England Patriots have made no shortage of changes to their coaching unit on the sidelines this offseason, and they aren't making adjustments yet.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, Matthew Slater will not return to the Patriots as a special coaching assistant.
Slater was a key component of Jerod Mayo's staff during his one year on the job, and now as new head coach Mike Vrabel enters the fold, Slater is not expected to retain his same role.
Slater was a 16-year NFL veteran spending each of those seasons with the Patriots, earning 10 Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro nods, and winning three Super Bowls in the process. After his playing career ended in 2023, the longtime special teamer stuck on the sidelines for his first-year post-retirement.
In his short time as a coaching figure in New England, Slater was a valuable veteran presence and leader for rookie Drake Maye, as the rookie quarterback considered him a top mentor in "all aspects of life," according to Reiss.
Slater now joins an extensive group of former Patriots players turned coaches leaving last year's staff, paired alongside the likes of Mayo, as well as linebackers coach Dont'a Hightower, who also is set to leave New England after one season.
