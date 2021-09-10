Patriots-Dolphins 9/10 Injury Report: Patriots Potentially Thin at WR?

The Pats have ruled out one wide receiver, and listed another as questionable, as five total players make their way onto the final injury report before Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins.

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their week one showdown in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Pats and Dolphins will open the regular season this Sunday, September 12 at 4:25pm at Gillette Stadium

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

WR Malcolm Perry, Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle (LP)

T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring (LP)

LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder (LP)

S Jalen Mills, Ankle (LP)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Preston Williams, Foot (LP)

Newly-acquired wide receiver Malcolm Perry is a new addition to the report, with a foot injury. Unfortunately, the former-Navy Midshipman will not be making his Patriots debut against his previous team. Perry was the lone player absent from the Pats’ final practice on Friday. He had been a full participant in the team’s practices to date. It is unclear whether he may have suffered the injury during Thursday’s session.

Perry joined the Patriots, after being claimed off waivers from Miami last week. While he is listed as a wide receiver on New England’s positional depth chart, Perry is capable of playing multiple positions, both on offense and on special teams. During his time at Navy, he primarily played quarterback, while being sparingly utilized at both running back and wide receiver. His versatility reportedly caught the eye of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the 2020 NFL Draft, before he was ultimately selected in the seventh round by the Dolphins. The 24-year-old played in nine games as a rookie, catching nine passes for 92 yards and one touchdown.

With Perry’s absence, the Patriots will be thin at receiver heading into Sunday’s matchup. New England may look to elevate either Kristian Wilkerson, or Tre Nixon; both currently residing on their practice squad.

On the positive side, Perry was the lone absence from the Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad on Friday. After having missed Thursday’s practice, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive back Jalen Mills were both present and seemed to be moving well throughout practice. Still, each player is listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday, having been limited in their practice participation.

With Perry already sidelined, the Patriots will be concerningly thin at receiver heading into Sunday’s matchup. New England may look to elevate either Kristian Wilkerson, or Tre Nixon; both currently residing on their practice squad. Should they do so, it is important to note that the Pats are only allowed two game elevations from the practice squad; one of which is certain to be quarterback Brian Hoyer. Making the call to a receiver would effectively lock the Patriots into using kicker Quinn Nordin against Miami. Prior to the release of Friday’s injury report, speculation was abound that veteran kicker Nick Folk could be a practice squad elevation, providing insurance for the talented, but untested rookie.

Both Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) remain on the injury report, each limited in their practice participation. Both are listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s game.

Practice squad CB/S D’Angelo Ross once again participated in practice, wearing a red non-contact jersey.

As for the Dolphins, only wide receiver Preston Williams is listed as ‘questionable’ with a foot injury. Miami removed five players from their report; including WR DeVante Parker and former Patriot LB Elandon Roberts.