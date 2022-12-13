Leach's Legacy: Innovative Coach Influenced Patriots' Success

From Wes Welker and Danny Amendola to Mac Jones and Daniel Ekuale, former college coaching legend Mike Leach's influence in New England was strong.

The man who coached New England legendary receivers Wes Welker and Danny Amendola at Texas Tech and offered a scholarship to current Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones at Washington State was a juicy double cheeseburger on the menu of bland, cookie-cutter coaches.

He had a law degree, and affinity for pirates. He revolutionized football's passing game. He was a funny, quirky, savant unafraid to let us in.

Mike Leach died Tuesday at age 61 after complications from cardiac arrest.

In his the bottom right corner of his obituary it should be read: "1 of 1."

As the football world - from college players to NFL coaches - mourns the passing of Leach, the Patriots also reflected on his unique influence.

Two Leach slot receivers at Texas Tech excelled with the Patriots. Welker led the NFL in receptions three times and is a member of New England's All-Dynasty team. Amendola won two Super Bowls in Foxboro.

Current defensive lineman Carl Davis Jr. took to social media to post a couple of Leach's most memorable interviews, including this one on the humorous horrors of the American wedding process.

Leach's list of personal accolades includes two Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors (2015, 2018), a Big 12 Coach of the Year Award (2008) and the 2008 Woody Hayes Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top collegiate coach. His most telling stat regarding his innovation:

Leach coached seven 600-yard passing games by seven different quarterbacks. From 2000-22, his teams threw for at least 600 yards 11 times; the rest of the FBS only 10.

Pats' defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who played for Leach at Washington State, simply offered his condolences.

Despite beating the Arizona Cardinals Monday night to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Patriots' offense remains stuck in the mud. They put up 27 points, but again needed help from the defense - in the form of a Raekwon McMillan fumble return - and saw more demonstrative outbursts from Jones toward offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

The Patriots could use some Leach in their offense.

We could all use some Leach in our lives.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.