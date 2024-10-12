Patriots Should Monitor Sleeper WR in Big Ten
The New England Patriots are going to be a team to watch very closely over the next couple of years. As they look to build their roster back to being a contender in the AFC, they will be actively seeking to make impact roster moves.
Unfortunately, for the rest of the 2024 season, they are not a serious contender. However, Drake Maye has been named the starter and fans will have a chance to watch him develop throughout the rest of the year.
Looking ahead to the future, there are a few major needs that the Patriots need to address. One of them is at wide receiver, where they simply don't have anyone capable of being a No. 1 target for Maye.
New England could address the issue in a few different ways. They could look to trade for a wideout, sign one in free agency, or add talent through the NFL Draft.
Should they choose to focus on adding wide receiver talent through the draft, there are a few intriguing options.
Many believe that they should target Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That would be a solid choice, but the Patriots could look to take an offensive lineman with their first-round pick that is projected to be top-five.
If they pass on a wide receiver in the first round, there is an intriguing wideout that they should pursue in the second round or late in the first round as a trade back in option.
Evan Stewart of the Oregon Ducks has the potential to be a big-time impact receiver at the NFL level. He's currently being projected as a late first or early second-round pick.
So far this season in five games, Stewart has caught 16 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't put up the biggest production around the nation, but he's NFL-ready and he has elite potential.
NFL Draft Buzz certainly thinks Stewart could have a very bright NFL future. They provided more information about what he could become at the next level.
"In the right system, Stewart has the tools to develop into a dangerous complementary weapon opposite an established X receiver, with the upside to grow into a high-volume target as he refines his craft."
One thing that he does need to do is bulk up. He is 6-foot-0 and just 175 pounds. In order to become a top target at the NFL level, he'll need to add more muscle. Beating opposing defensive backs is much more difficult and physical at the professional level.
However, he's the kind of second-round pick that could make a very sizable impact. There are other wide receivers that could be targets as well, but Stewart is one that New England should monitor throughout the rest of his season.
