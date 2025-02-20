Patriots Named Fit for Surprising Cut Candidate
Heading into the NFL offseason, the New England Patriots are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch. They have the most projected cap space in the NFL and could be looking for upgrades at many different positions.
Obviously, they need help on the offensive line and at wide receiver offensively. On the defensive side of the football, they need a better pass rush, could use a linebacker and would also be wise to pursue another cornerback across from Christian Gonzalez.
No one knows what the Patriots are going to do. They have many different routes that they could explore.
While there are a lot of talented players who will definitely hit the market in free agency, there are others who could join the pool of available players. There are quite a few bigger names who could end up being cap cuts this offseason.
One of those names is Los Angeles Chargers longtime star pass rusher Joey Bosa.
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire believes that New England should monitor Bosa and pursue him if he does become a free agent.
"He won't be cheap and might not be the best option available, but the Patriots can't afford to pass on top-name players much longer," Marshall wrote.
"At the very least, Bosa should be a guy they entertain signing if he becomes available, even more so with the uncertainty of who their options might be in free agency and who of the incoming rookie class might fall to them in the first or second rounds."
During the 2024 NFL season with the Chargers, Bosa ended up playing 14 games. He racked up 22 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.
Obviously, those are not superstar caliber numbers. He is 29-years-old and there is a chance that age and his injury history could be catching up to him. However, there is also a chance that he could bounce back strong in 2025.
Depending on the price tag, Bosa could make sense for the Patriots.
Only time will tell what New England will end up doing. The Patriots will have the choice of pursuing whoever they want with the money they have at their disposal. Keep an eye on Bosa as a potential option.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!