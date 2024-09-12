Patriots Named Suitor for Ohio State Star
The New England Patriots may be "rebuilding," but they made it very clear in Week 1 that they don't plan to tank.
Jerod Mayo and company went out and completely dismantled Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn't a pretty 16-10 win, but it was a win nonethless. The Patriots showed that they are not going to be a team to be taken lightly,
With that in mind, there is a very good chance that at the end of the year, New England will not be a playoff team. They will likely have a decently high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as well.
Looking ahead to the future, the Patriots will need to continue drafting well and adding talent. They could use more help in the pass-rushing area, which is where many mock drafts have them going.
Bleacher Report has suggested that New England could be a potential suitor for an intriguing Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end. That defensive end is none other than Jack Sawyer.
They ended up comparing him to Sam Hubbard with shades of George Karlaftis in their recent article.
"Similar to Karlaftis out of Purdue, Sawyer's power and technique-driven game showcase a high floor as a prospect. While teams, like they did with Karlaftis, could prioritize speed and bend early in the draft over Sawyer, his game will not require an extended grace period to translate to the NFL."
So far this season, Sawyer has recorded a sack and five tackles in two games. Back in 2023, however, he racked up 48 total tackles to go along with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two defended passes.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Sawyer is a very intimidating physical presence on the field. He has great size and athleticism to go along with a drive better than most others in the 2025 class.
No one knows where the Patriots will end up picking. They may end up having too high of a draft pick to take Sawyer with, but if they keep winning at a higher level than expected and move down in the draft order, the Ohio State star could be a perfect fit.
He's certianly a name to keep an eye on in New England.
