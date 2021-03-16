Breaking Down the Latest Patriots Moves

The New England Patriots just never stopped making deals on the first day of free agency activity

The Patriots’ Monday spending spree on the first legal day to negotiate with free agents seemingly knew no end.

Just when it seemed like the Pats were done revamping their roster, they reportedly ran their total of signings from other organizations to seven by adding wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and defensive lineman Henry Anderson. NFL Network reported the signings.

Bourne, who agreed to a three-year deal for $22.5 million, has come a long way since he was undrafted out of EasternWashington. In four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he caught 137 passes for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, he set career bests for catches (49) and receiving yards (667), and he had two touchdowns.

Although Bourne, 25, doesn’t give the Pats that No. 1 receiver type they lack, he adds to their depth, alongside fellow Monday signee Nelson Agholor.

This was a quick scouting report on Bourne from All 49ers Publisher Grant Cohn:

A reliable No. 3 receiver who occasionally becomes a starter when the injury-prone players ahead of him on the depth chart go down. Bourne has missed just one game the past three seasons. He’s a quality possession receiver who does his best work over the middle, on third down and in the red zone.

Anderson, 29, comes over from the New York Jets and signed a two-year deal; terms were not reported yet.

He had seven sacks in 2018, but had just 1.5 combined the past two seasons. If he can find his 2018 form, he could help the Pats’ shaky pass rush along with free agent linebacker Matt Judon and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who each agreed to terms with the Pats on Monday as well.

Late Monday, the Pats also announced they re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis to a one-year deal. He played in three games and had three tackles after he was signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in October.