Bill Belichick on Patriots Playoffs: Jets 'Highest Priority'

FOXBORO — The NFL Bye is always a good time for a team to take stock.

Well, for the New England Patriots, Matt Patricia needs to figure out how to get the offense back on track, and the offensive line needs to protect quarterback Mac Jones.

Defensively, the goal must be to keep Matthew Judon fresh, and hope he continues his monster season. The star linebacker leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks and remains a worthy candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The good news?

The Patriots awakened Tuesday and now own the seventh and final AFC playoff spot.

The bad news?

New England will soon venture into one of the more grinding three-game stretches in recent memory. In fact, Bill Belichick's squad will play three games in just 12 days.

It all begins this Sunday at home against the confident New York Jets. Despite losing to the Patriots just a couple of weeks ago, the Jets have this game circled on their calendars. New York is seeking to take over first place in the AFC East.

After facing New York in a crucial AFC East rematch, the Patriots will have four days to prepare for a Thanksgiving Night showdown in Minnesota against a Vikings team that just defeated the Buffalo Bills in one of the most exciting games in a long time. This brutal three-game stretch ends at home where they’ll host Josh Allen's Bills in another Thursday Night Football matchup.

In addition to playing three games in under two weeks, New England will be challenged with earning wins against opponents who currently have a combined record of 20-7.

During a Monday morning Zoom call, Belichick was asked about the daunting stretch that could make or break his team’s seasons.

“Well, we’ll have to, again, manage our time the best that we can,” the Patriots' head coach said. “We know what the schedule is. Certainly, the Jets are the highest priority, but we have to be ready for the rest of the schedule. We have different people in the organization working on different things, so hopefully, we’ll be prepared for each of our opponents through the remainder of the season, but the Jets are a big priority right now.”

The Jets will head to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff as 3.5-point underdogs.

