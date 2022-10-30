Turnovers, Penalties Cost Patriots, Trail Jets at Halftime, 10-6

The New England Patriots and the New York Jets are immersed in their Week 8 AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Unlike most of the month of October in which there appeared to be a quarterback controversy brewing, Bill Belichick named Mac Jones the starter during the week.

Jones has completed 13 of 18 passes for 122 yards with one tough-luck interception as he was hit as he attempted to throw deep to Kendrick Bourne. He was also sacked three times.

The Jets struck first on Sunday, as Zach Wilson led the offense on a 10-play, 82-yard drive, highlighted by a 54-yard connection with wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein eventually capped the drive with a 28-yard field goal to give New York an early 3-0 lead.

The Patriots responded with a scoring drive of their own led by a 14-yard rush from Rhamondre Stevenson and a couple of key completions to Jakobi Meyers.

Nick Folk drilled a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the first quarter to tie the game at 3-3.

On the ensuing possession, the Jets went 75 yards on six plays and Wilson hit Tyler Conklin for an eight-yard touchdown, giving New York a 10-3 lead. The Jets' offense moved the ball well and Wilson looked very comfortable.

The Patriots decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 as opposed to attempting the easy field goal but were unable to convert.

New England was granted a gift from Wilson as Ja'whaun Bentley came up with an interception late in the second quarter.

Jones threw a terrible pick-six but was bailed out by a roughing the passer call. After some conservative playcalling, Folk nailed a 42-yard field in the closing seconds of the first half.

New England committed five penalties for 49 yards to the Jets' two penalties for 28 yards.

The second half from MetLife Stadium will soon be underway, with the Patriots set to receive and obtain first possession.

