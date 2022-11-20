Patriots-Jets Inactives: Pair Of Pats Running Backs OUT

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Gillette Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Jets have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives :

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB J.J. Taylor

DT Sam Roberts

RB Kevin Harris

CB Shaun Wade

What it means for the Patriots:

With the Patriots placement of both defensive tackle Christian Barmore and punter Jake Bailey on injured reserve, the Pats inactives are all healthy scratches.

By shelving both Taylor and Harris, the reserve running back duties will fall upon rookie Pierre Strong. The 23-year-old is the type of runner who can move with ease between-the-tackles, while demonstrating great patience in finding his seam. Once he does so, he has an above average burst through the hole and the speed necessary to break away. He should he increased snaps on Sunday, in backing up Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris.

Despite being listed as ‘questionable’ on Friday’s injury report, wide receiver DeVante Parker is active. As a result, he should be the top option for the Pats as their ‘X’ receiver. Parker’s presence and defined role may possibly open some downfield opportunities for rookie Tyquan Thornton .

Jets Inactives :

DT Sheldon Rankins

WR Corey Davis

QB Joe Flacco

S Tony Adams

RB Zonovan Knight

CB Bryce Hall

TE Kenny Yeboah

What it means for the Jets:

After suffering a knee injury in Week 7, Davis missed the Jets’ first meeting with the Pats during Week 8, as well. In his stead, rookie Garrett Wilson has seen the majority of quarterback Zack Wilson’s passes. Along with receivers Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore, Wilson will attempt to carry the pass-catching load on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins’ dislocated elbow will keep him out of this contest. He has been one of the Jets’ key cogs in their defensive front, earning 17 solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

