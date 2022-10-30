Patriots vs. Jets Notebook: Despite Win, Mac Jones Must Improve

After Sunday's opening 30 minutes, the New England Patriots trailed the New York Jets, 10-6.

Between the penalties, turnovers and failed fourth down conversations, New England found itself settling for field goals. Then, the Patriots' offense woke up in the second half.

After an uninspiring first half that saw Mac Jones make questionable decisions, the second-year quarterback hit Jakobi Meyers for a 5-yard touchdown on 4th down to give the Patriots a 13-10 lead with 12:07 left in the third quarter.

New England took control of the game from there.

Nick Folk led the scoring with five field goals from 31, 42, 49, 45, and 52 yards.

Three takeaways from the Patriots' 22-17 win over the Jets in MetLife Stadium.

Offense Observations:

On a day with more positive plays than negative, New England's offense clicked once it elected to go up-tempo in the second half.

Rhamondre Stevenson was excellent, showing great vision and breaking tackles with his hard running. He had 16 carries for 71 yards including a monster 35-yard gain in the third quarter. He also showed his versatility by catching seven balls out of the backfield for 72 yards.

Meyers caught nine for 60 yards and a touchdown. He continues to improve week after week, becoming Jones' most trusted receiver on third down.

Not having center David Andrews hurt as the Patriots' offensive line struggled in allowing a season-high six sacks.

As for quarterback, Jones was mediocre. He finished 24 of 35 for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception. It was almost two interceptions after what would’ve-been a Pick Six negated by a roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first half. Jones did enough to remain the starter, but he needs to clean up these weekly turnovers.

Defensive Observations:

New England's defense led the way, stepping up in the second half to secure this win. It's hard to be critical when you factor in that holding any team to under 20 points is a good day, but New York did everything it wanted in the first half.

Zach Wilson was horrible for the Jets. The second-year quarterback fell apart in the second half, completing 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns but throwing three costly interceptions. Two of those picks went to safety Devin McCourty. Wilson was also on the run all afternoon, often running backward and throwing the ball away but somehow only sacked once.

With safety Kyle Dugger missing due to an ankle injury, Jabrill Peppers stepped up and led New England's defense with eight total tackles including one for a loss.

Both Josh Uche and Lawrence Guy added a sack and Ja'Whaun Bentley assisted on three tackles and picked off a lazy, back-footed throw from Wilson late in the second half. The veteran linebacker was solid against the run all afternoon.

Drive of the Game:

Despite his first-half struggles, Jones' first offensive series in the third quarter was impressively executed.

He wasted little time reaching the end zone to open the second half. The 24-year-old led the Patriots on a six-play, 62-yard scoring drive.

Stevenson produced the longest play of the drive by rushing for 35 yards up the middle to the Jets' 27-yard-line. Jones then connected with rookie Tyquan Thornton on a left end-route for a 14-yard gain. The Pats starter immediately followed it up with a nine-yard strike to Meyers.

Jones completed the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Meyers on 4th down to give the Patriots a 13-10 lead. It was Jones’ first touchdown pass since he suffered a sprained ankle against Baltimore in Week 3.

Rivalry Milestone:

With the victory, New England has now won 13 consecutive games over the "J-E-T-S Jets, Jets, Jets!" with New York's last win coming in 2015.

Up Next:

The Patriots return home to New England as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

