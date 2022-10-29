Skip to main content

Patriots vs. Jets Week 8 Preview: New England's Streak in Jeopardy?

The New England Patriots travel to New York on Sunday to face the division-rival Jets.
The New England Patriots continue their 2022 campaign in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey against the surprising Jets on Sunday.

The Patriots' 12-game winning streak over the Jets could be in jeopardy this week as New York has played surprisingly well this season on its way to a 5-2 record through seven weeks. New England has dominated this series, winning 20 of 22 since 2011.

Also on the line, sole possession of No. 2 on the NFL's all-time wins list, as Patriots coach Bill Belichick could pass George "Papa Bear" Halas with a win in New York. The two are currently tied at 324.

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon has possibly been New England's most explosive defensive player this season, and just registered a season-high 2.5 sacks against Chicago. His 8.5 total sacks lead the league.

Quarterback Mac Jones is expected to get the nod again under center after struggling on Monday night when he played in just three series and threw an interception. Jones was benched for rookie Bailey Zappe who went 14 of 22 for 185 yards while throwing a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to Chicago.

WHAT: New England Patriots (3-4) at New York Jets (5-2)

WHERE: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (82,500)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 12:00 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots -2.5

TOTAL: 40

MONEYLINE: Patriots -143, Jets +120

