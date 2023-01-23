Patriots' Offensive Coordinator Search: Signaling Bill Belichick's Successor?

Candidates for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job are getting a healthy serving of Bill Belichick with a side of Mayo.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer, the Patriots' search for an offensive overseer has included not only Belichick but also inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. Each of the candidates has interviewed in front of the Patriot pair, which lends further credence to the theory that the former New England defender is the heir apparent to the long-held Foxboro throne.

Long-lauded for his work effort as both a player and a coach, Mayo has been the subject of the Patriots' first offseason transactions. While some pegged the tenth pick of the 2008 draft as a prime head coach candidate, Mayo has opted to stay in New England and a long-term contract doesn't appear to be far behind. Sitting in with Belichick as the team searches for a firm offensive boss ... one likely expected to guide franchise quarterback Mac Jones into the future ... seems to hint at bigger visions for his Foxboro future.

True to form, the 70-year-old Belichick has been mum on if or when he'll ever voluntarily move from the headset he has worn since 2000. Prognosticators from New England and beyond, however, can't help but wonder if the Patriots would entertain a change as they continue to press on in a new era, namely one without the services of Belichick's longtime passing collaborator Tom Brady. Fresh off an 8-9 season, New England has missed the playoff in two of the first three post-Brady campaigns and that one playoff trip ended in a Wild Card disaster in Buffalo.

Currently at 329 wins in both the regular season and playoffs, Belichick is 19 away from passing the late Don Shula for the most in NFL history. If and when that record falls, it's at least comforting from a New England perspective to see them prepare for what comes after.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.