Folk Hero: Patriots Kicker Wins Award

The New England Patriots have 99 problems, but the kicker ain't one.

While the team has dealt with uncertainty at quarterback, Red-Zone inefficiency on offense and even inconsistency in the punting game on its way to a 4-4 record, kicker Nick Folk has been the steadiest performer. After booting five field goals in last week's victory over the New York Jets, he was recognized Wednesday as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Folk connected on all five field goals (31, 42, 49, 45 and 52 yards) to tie a career high. It is the fifth time - second time this season - that Folk made five field goals in a game. He also had five in the Patriots' win against the Detroit Lions Oct. 9.

It is the eighth Player of the Week Award for Folk in Folk's career, including his fourth as a member of the Patriots. He earned the award last season in Week 5 and won it twice in 2020.

It is the second time in 2022 that the Patriots have been awarded a player of the week honor. Linebacker Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two-sack performance in the Patriots win against Detroit.

Folk, 36, is the first NFL kicker to make four field goals of 40+ yards in a game this season. He is 15 of 17 on field goals and has made all 18 extra points.

The Patriots host the 3-4-1 Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here