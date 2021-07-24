Patriots Notebook: Pats Process Chung’s Retirement, Sign Wells, Host Two Free Agents for Workouts

The New England Patriots make Patrick Chung’s retirement official, and add a new tight end to the roster. The team also hosts two free agents for pre-camp workouts.

The New England Patriots are set to open 2021 Training Camp in just under five days. However, the Pats continue to make news throughout the league. From an official retirement to roster hopefuls trying to find their way into the ‘Foxboro Fold,” here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook:

Chung’s Retirement Becomes Official

According to the NFL transaction wire, the retirement of safety Patrick Chung has been processed as of Friday, July 23.

The 33-year-old former Patriots defensive back announced his retirement in March. Originally drafted by New England in 2009, Chung appeared in 163 games, including playoffs, for the organization. He spent one year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, before returning to Foxboro for his second tour of duty prior to the 2014 season. Chung played a key role in helping the team win three Super Bowls, and was considered one of the best strong safeties in the NFL for much of that span. He was also named a member of the 2010s Patriots All-Decade team

By officially processing his retirement after June 1, the Patriots have added $891,765 in cap space for the Patriots, according to PatsCap’s Miguel Benzan.

Get Wells?

With Patrick Chung’s retirement becoming official, the Patriots found themselves with a spare roster spot. Wasting little-to no time in filling that slop, the Patriots announced that they have signed tight end David Wells.

Wells is no stranger to New England. The 26-year-old spent a week on the Pats’ practice squad in mid-November in 2020. Having played his collegiate football at San Diego State, he entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent most of the 2018 season on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He was injured during Chiefs’ training camp in 2019 and spent the season on injured reserve.

Terms of Wells’ contract with New England have yet to be announced.

Patriots Work Out a Pair of Free Agents as Camp Approaches

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England hosted offensive lineman Spencer Pulley and defensive back Brian Cole II for workouts on Friday.

Pulley, 28, entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the then-San Diego Chargers. After leaving the Chargers in 2018, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound lineman signed with the New York Giants, where he spent the next two seasons. The Vanderbilt product has played in 49 games, making 26 starts over the last three seasons.

Cole II, a 24-year-old product of Mississippi State, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. After a brief stay in Minnesota, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Cole was waived by the Vikings. Cole was signed to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, where he would spend his entire rookie season. He was waived by Miami on July 16.

Having signed tight end David Wells earlier in the day, the Patriots’ roster is currently at its 90-man limit. Therefore, signing either Cole or Pulley would require a corresponding roster move.