Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions

The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.

For a week at least, those questions have been answered. With a huge assist, of course, from a dominating defense.

No, Zappe's numbers won't jump off the stat sheet. But he did enough to lead the Patriots to the victory in his first career start. He completed 17 of21 for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception (that was the result of a Nelson Agholor bobble).

His favorite target was far and away receiver Jakobi Meyers, who he targeted a team-high eight times. On those eight, Meyers recorded seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown to torch a weak Detroit secondary.

While the Patriots were efficient through the air, they were completely unstoppable on the ground. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson received 25 carries which he took for 161 yards and a touchdown, averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per carry and out-rushing Detroit by himself.

Yes, the Lions have a historically bad defense, but there is still plenty to be positive about. The Patriots are far from a polished product offensively, especially as Jones works his way back from an injury, but they showed they can hold the course in his absence.

If the offense can continue to improve moving forward, especially on the ground, then the Patriots might just bounce back from another 1-3 start to their season.

