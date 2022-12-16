Josh McDaniels Reveals Biggest Challenge Facing Patriots: Belichick or Judon?

The long-time New England Patriots offensive coordinator will face his former team for just the second time in his career this Sunday.

The last time Josh McDaniels stood on the opposite sideline up against Bill Belichick was when the New England Patriots traveled to Denver in 2009.

Perhaps you remember McDaniels' over-the-top excitement when he gave not one, but multiple double-fist pumps after his Broncos stunned the Patriots in a 20-17 overtime victory?

Things, of course, were a lot different back then. Tom Brady was under center and feeding the ball to Pro Bowl and All-Pro wide receiver Wes Welker in the slot. Ironically enough, the 2009 Patriots did not have an official offensive coordinator.

McDaniels will get another opportunity to face Belichick when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Patriots on Sunday. The Raiders' head coach spent 18 seasons on Belichick’s staff, so he knows what he’s up against.

"Obviously [the Patriots] played well Monday night, they're playing well," assessed McDaniels of his former team. "It's a team that you're going to have to do a good job in all three phases. They play really good complementary football. Nobody scores more off turnovers than they do. They force a lot of takeaways. They play really stingy defense. They don't really give up a lot of big plays. It's hard to drive the ball and make you covert three or four third downs on the drive, which is always challenging. They always have something new for you that you'll have to adjust to."

Granted it’s only McDaniels' first season in Las Vegas, however, at 5-8, his coaching tenure with the Raiders has not exactly lived up to the high expectations at the start of the regular season.

Dating back to his two-season stint with the Broncos (2009-2010), McDaniels has a combined record of 16-25 as an NFL head coach.

Former Patriots safety, Duron Harmon, who spent his first seven seasons in New England, is in full support of his head coach.

“Josh spent what 20 years there? [Belichick] he’s probably one of his greatest mentors,” Harmon said. “There’s going to be some similarities, but Josh is doing a good job, just kind of doing it his own way as well.”

Meanwhile, in Foxboro, offensive coordinator Matt Patricia is under constant scrutiny for his questionable play calls. The Patriots' offense is only averaging 21.2 points per game.

Simply put, it's a safe bet to suggest for pride reasons alone, both McDaniels and Patricia really need to win this game.

Nevertheless, if the Patriots want to stay in the playoff picture, they have to keep banging out wins. Kickoff between the Raiders and Patriots is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 18.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.

