Patriots Opening Doors for Rookie WR to Shine
The New England Patriots entered last offseason with a clear need at wide receiver, but after striking out in free agency and trades, they had to turn to the draft.
They selected Ja'Lynn Polk early in the second round, and then a couple of rounds later, they picked up Javon Baker.
Many expected Baker to have a rather significant role in the Patriots' offense heading into 2024, but instead, he has barely been visible.
But that may be about to change.
New England head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters on Friday that he envisions a bigger role for Baker moving forward.
“The last couple of weeks, he’s put together great weeks of practice,” Mayo said, via the Pats' official YouTube account. “Now, hopefully, he gets an opportunity to play some receiver. He’s an explosive player. We need to see that on Sunday.”
The Patriots did employ Baker in a kick return role against the New York Jets last week, but Mayo was disappointed with the results, as the first-year playmaker only returned one kick.
As a receiver, Baker has not been targeted once all season, which is pretty alarming considering how thin New England's receiving corps are.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a spectacular 2023 campaign at Central Florida, hauling in 52 receptions for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 21.9 yards per catch, displaying his explosiveness.
Perhaps Baker can emerge as a legitimate threat in the Pats' offense this Sunday.
The Patriots don't really have a true No. 1 receiver at the moment, with DeMario Douglas filling that role. Meanwhile, Kendrick Bourne has logged just four catches in four games, and both K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton appear to be trade candidates.
New England is 2-6 and will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.
