Patriots Optimistic About Drake Maye’s Status
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 action. Both teams have struggled this season and appear headed towards a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While they have both gone through rough patches, it also gives each team a big chance to pick up a win.
Ahead of this week's contest, the Patriots have been hoping to have rookie quarterback Drake Maye back on the field. He went down with a concussion last week, but has been progressing well throughout the week.
Now, we have a much clearer picture about Maye's status against the Titans.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there is "optimism" that Maye will be cleared for this week's game against Tennessee.
"I sense some optimism about Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (head) getting cleared from concussion protocol in time for Sunday. He's hopeful to play, and he practiced in a limited capacity all week. But, the five steps of the protocol are clear-cut, and if he doesn't pass, then it's Jacoby Brissett time yet again," Fowler wrote.
Getting Maye back on the field would be a major plus for New England. He has already begun showing superstar potential while taking the Patriots' offense to the next level after taking over as the starting quarterback.
So far this season, Maye has completed 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 564 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The rookie has also recorded 114 yards and a score on the ground.
Those numbers show just how impactful he has been right off the bat to begin his NFL career.
If he is able to play this week, he will be seeing a favorable matchup. The Titans have struggled all season long and are fresh off of giving up 52 points to the Detroit Lions last week. New England could be in line for an offensive explosion.
Hopefully, he's able to end up being cleared for this week's game. Maye is the face of the future for the Patriots and he needs to play as much as possible to continue developing.
