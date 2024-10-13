Patriots Owner Vows to Cut Star If Allegations Are True
New England Patriots star safety Jabrill Peppers is currently facing major legal allegations.
Among the allegations, made by Peppers' girlfriend, it was stated that the star Patriots' defender "hit her, choked her, and took off her clothing and put her outside."
Peppers, on the other hand, disputes those claims and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The exact charges are assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class "B" substance believed to be cocaine.
Recently, team owner Robert Kraft spoke out about the situation. He vowed that if Peppers is found guilty of what he is accused of doing, he would part ways with him.
“We’re living in a world now with so much on social media and so much that’s reported is unfair in these kind of situations," Kraft said. "When you read the thing initially, it turns your stomach. But we’ve learned — and I don’t know the facts in this case and [Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo] called me, we spoke about it, once he goes on the commissioner’s exempt list, they do their independent checking. We’re doing ours. And if what is reported is true, he’s gone."
Kraft continued on, offering the possibility that the allegations are not true.
“There have been some suggestions that this was a setup and what’s reported is not accurate. I’ve seen in life that if someone, well take any one of the three of you. You have profiles. Someone could set up something and say something, it’s just not true. I’ve personally had that happen with me. I have a saying I used with all my key people. Important decisions in life, you measure nine times and you cut once. And I think in this case, if what’s been reported is true, he’s gone, but we want to get the facts," Kraft stated.
Clearly, the situation is being taken very seriously by the Patriots. They are not going to tolerate the kind of behavior that Peppers is accused of at all. However, they're not going to jump to conclusions.
Many times, professional athletes have been accused of something that they didn't do. But, we're not going to speculate one way or another about this situation.
As more updates become available, we'll make sure to share them with you.
For now, all that can be done is to wait and see what the case unveils. At this point in time, there is no end in sight or a timeline for when Peppers could return to the field if he does end up being innocent.
