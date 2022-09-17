Skip to main content

Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?

As New England readies for the Steelers, does Patriots owner Robert Kraft need answers from Bill Belichick on the decision to bench Kendrick Bourne?
The New England Patriots are 0-1 and the critics of boss Bill Belichick are coming out of the woodwork. He's been ripped by ex-player LeSean McCoy and he's being roasted by ex-coach Rex Ryan and ....

He's being questioned by Patriots owner Robert Kraft?

Kendrick Bourne was "in mothballs (in a Week 1 loss at Miami) on Sunday, (which) certainly caught the eyes of the owner, from what I understand,'' said NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran on WEEI. "And I’d be surprised if he stays down for much longer.”

Does the Patriots owner need answers on the decision to bench Bourne?This is not your typical "meddling owner''; Belichick's illustrious history has spared the coach of that. But is it wise to bench Bourne, maybe because he's gotten crossways with top Belichick aide Matt Patricia?

In the loss to the Miami Dolphins. Bourne only played two snaps the entire game - though one of those was a 41-yard reception from QB Mac Jones. One could understand why an owner of a team struggling on offense would like to see more of the 41-yard-reception guy.

The issue of playing time for Bourne - a former undrafted free agent now, at age 27, playing on a contract that pays him an affordable $5 million APY - is no hill to die on, not for Patricia, not for Belichick and not for Kraft. But the Patriots badly need a playmaker on offense. ... and whether Kraft expressed any displeasure about his lack of involvement in Week 1 might be revealed depending how much he plays against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

