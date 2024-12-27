Patriots are Perfect Destination for Disgruntled 49ers Star
The New England Patriots must explore every avenue available to them this coming offseason in terms of adding offensive weapons.
The Patriots lay claim to probably the worst group of wide receivers in football right now, so they absolutely need to make a splash in that department.
Fortunately, New England will have ample cap room to work with, so it can definitely afford to bring in some new faces.
One name the Pats should absolutely monitor is San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.
Samuel is still under contract for 2025, but rumor has it that the 49ers may consider parting ways with him this offseason due to their rough financial situation.
If San Francisco does, in fact, make Samuel a cap casualty, the Patriots should jump on the opportunity to sign him.
The 2024 campaign has not exactly been Samuel's shining moment, as he has caught 50 passes for 665 yards and a couple of touchdowns while punching in just one rushing score in 14 games.
However, it's entirely possible that a change of scenery will rejuvenate the 29-year-old, and New England would certainly be able to provide him with a lot of targets and touches.
Make no mistake: Samuel should not be the only receiver the Pats add. He is not a No. 1, which is what the Patriots need more than anything else.
However, New England also needs some depth, and Samuel's versatility as both a pass-catcher and a rushing option would bring a new dimension to a Pats offense that could use some nuance and creativity.
If the Niners do ultimately release Samuel, he can probably be had on a one-year deal, and that is something the Patriots should absolutely do.
A potential receiving corps of Tee Higgins and Samuel—plus some other pieces—would be a major step up from where New England is this season.
