New England Patriots' Practice Squad Revealed After NFL Roster Cuts
While the New England Patriots finalized their 53-man roster during Tuesday's NFL roster cut deadline, they still have some team construction to complete ahead of the looming regular season as a part of their practice squad, which has been coming together within recent days.
Of the practice squad, many familiar names arise within the bunch as the Patriots have remained diligent in keeping several of their 90-man roster candidates in the building, giving them a chance to elevate to the game day roster as the season progresses.
We've already seen a few surprise cuts from this week find their way back into the Patriots pretty quickly in the cases of guys like WR Jalen Reagor and RB Kevin Harris signing onto the PS, and there's still more room to go. As of now, New England has fulfilled 13 of their total 17 spots on hand, so this may not be a final product.
Nonetheless, here's the full list of the Patriots' current practice squad heading into the 2024 NFL season:
Last updated: Friday, Aug. 30, 9:42 AM
- Brevin Allen | DE
- Jerome Carvin | OG
- Trysten Hill | DT
- Bryan Hudson | OT
- Michael Jordan | OG
- Jalen Reagor | WR
- Kevin Harris | RB
- Matt Landers | WR
- Liam Fornadel | OG
- Mitchell Wilcox | TE
- Terrell Jennings | RB
- AJ Thomas | S
- Jotham Russell | DE
As the Patriots get closer to Week One, expect to see a few more names added to the list as they put the final touches on their 17-man group.
