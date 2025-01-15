Patriots Predicted to Land Major Weapon in NFL Mock Draft
The New England Patriots will have a massive decision on their hands in a few month's time when they arrive on the clock with the 4th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And with newly-introduced head coach Mike Vrabel taking hold of the reigns, this team could go in many different directions come late April.
Outside of a few spots that stand out on the roster, this team is tasked with a bundle of holes to fill to get this team returning to a prestigious status.
Whether those repairs are on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, the Patriots simply need to bring talent into the building to push the needle of this rebuild forward.
Within The Athletic's latest two-round NFL mock draft, the Patriots do just that. Dane Brugler predicted the Patriots picking up Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with their fourth overall pick to help Drake Maye and this New England offense heading into next season.
"How we view the Patriots’ needs at the moment compared to three months from now could vary wildly, based on the cap space this organization has to address key positions in free agency," Brugler wrote. "With his tracking skills and fluid catch radius, McMillan has a skill set similar to that of Tee Higgins (who shouldn’t see a minute of free agency, if the Bengals are smart)."
The Patriots have struggled heavily at the receiver position for some time now. For the past two seasons, New England has failed to have a wideout on the roster gather over 700 yards through the air. Tight end Hunter Henry led the charge in the team's pass-catching numbers in 2024 at 671, so this squad could use a spark by adding another vertical threat to the mix.
Enter McMillan, who could be a day-one difference-maker for the Patriots' offense.
The Arizona product was one of the best the country had to offer at the position this season, posting 84 receptions on 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. McMillan also finished within the top three of NCAA pass catchers for receiving yards.
If the Patriots strike out in free agency and can't bring in a big-name receiver like Tee Higgins, turning to the draft may not be a poor alternative.
McMillan could ultimately be the man for the job as he possesses ideal size and technical skills, also giving Maye a worthwhile weapon to grow alongside for years to come.
Further down the board, Brugler also pairs the Patriots with offensive tackle Cameron Williams from Texas. Williams started at right tackle for the Longhorns in their largely successful 2024 campaign and could offer some protection for New England under center-- a team lacking some security at tackle.
In the event the Patriots fall in line with these predictions, this offense will have gathered some much-needed improvements on the offensive side of the ball. The projections wouldn't only provide Drake Maye some solid help in his sophomore campaign but also give Coach Vrabel a bit more to work with during his first year on the job.
