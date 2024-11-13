Patriots Projected to Make Strange NFL Draft Decision
The New England Patriots didn't exactly do themselves any favors by beating the Chicago Bears last Sunday, as their draft positioning took a bit of a hit.
There was hope that the Patriots could land the No. 1 overall selection and land Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter, but at 3-7, that dream is now a bit fleeting.
Of course, anything can happen, but as of right now, it doesn't appear that New England will be selecting at the top of the draft order.
Joseph Acosta of SB Nation released his latest NFL mock draft, and he has the Pats picking seventh. That's definitely a bucket of ice water for anyone who was hoping the Patriots would land the top pick, but what's even more notable is who Acosta has New England choosing.
Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson.
"The tackle class might not be the best, so I’m gonna go best player available for New England and take the sticky cornerback Will Johnson," Acosta wrote. "His physicality at the line of scrimmage make him and CB Christian Gonzalez a potentially fearsome CB unit."
Johnson certainly looks like he can be a terrific player on the NFL level, and a potential tandem of Johnson and Christian Gonzalez in the secondary is certainly tempting.
But with the Pats having so many other more pressing needs, it would be rather odd for them to select a cornerback with their first-round draft pick.
That is especially the case with Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks still being available in Acosta's mock. As a matter of fact, he has Banks going to the New Orleans Saints one pick later.
You would think the Patriots would be focusing on wide receiver and their offensive line early on in the draft, but we can't rule anything out.
