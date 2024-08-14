New England Patriots Preseason Game 2 vs. Eagles: How to Watch
The New England Patriots are back at it again in their preseason action after starting off 1-0 last week vs. the Carolina Panthers, now taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in another home tilt.
It'll be the second game of the Jerod Mayo head coaching era in New England, albeit in exhibition fashion, and it looks to be a bit more of a challenge than their first bout against Carolina. The Eagles are stacked with talent, and if the Eagles starters play in any amount, it'll be a much bigger test for this rebuilding Patriots squad.
The good news for Patriots fans, though, is that we'll likely get to see a bit more action out of third-overall pick Drake Maye than his six-snap debut last Thursday. Coach Mayo has detailed that the rookie is in to play "more reps" for New England's second preliminary game, and while we don't know exactly how many snaps that entails, it's a step in the right direction from their previous time out.
Here's how to check out the Patriots' action on Thursday:
Eagles at Patriots
- Date/Time: Thursday, August 15 at 7 pm ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium • Foxborough, MA
- Television: WBZ / Patriots Preseason Network
- Listen: 98.5 FM & Patriots.com (local market only)
- Stream: Patriots.com (local market, Germany & Brazil), NFL+ (outside local market)
- Play by Play: Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty, Color Analyst: Scott Zolak, Sideline: Steve Burton
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!