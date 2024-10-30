Patriots Provide Major Update on Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 NFL action. Hopefully, they will be starting rookie Drake Maye at the quarterback position.
Maye went down with a concussion in the Week 8 win over the New York Jets. He has been progressing through the concussion protocol as the week has moved forward.
On Wednesday morning, the Patriots revealed a major update about Maye. He is set to be a limited participant in practice today, which gives him a chance to be able to play on Sunday.
Getting the rookie quarterback back on the field would be a major plus for New England. Their offense has played much better behind Maye than it has behind Jacoby Brissett.
Also, the 2024 season is extremely important to Maye's development. He has already shown signs of improvement throughout his first couple of starts.
So far this season, Maye has completed 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 564 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also chipped in with 114 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At 22 years old, Maye has already been showcasing superstar potential. He has a lot of room to grow and a lot of work to do, but the talent is clearly there for him to become something special.
This is great news for the Patriots. Even if Maye misses this week's game, he should be back with no problems by Week 9.
Hopefully, we'll get even better news over the next couple of days. It sure sounds like the process is going smoothly for the rookie quarterback so far.
Obviously, this is a fluid situation and we will make sure to share updates about Maye as they become available. For now, this is a big win for New England.
