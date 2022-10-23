Patriots QB Mac Jones 'Kryptonite Weaknesses Will Be Exposed!' Predicts Bears Player

The New England Patriots are working their way to starting Mac Jones against the Chicago Bears on Monday night ... and the Bears seem to have a plan to work their way to Mac Jones.

"(Mac) does have a kryptonite we are going to expose,'' boasted Chicago defensive lineman Justin Jones.

Justin Jones, who has two sacks this year for 2-4 Chicago, said Mac Jones "throws off of his back foot whenever there is pressure. ... gets confused ... (and) throws the game away, in my opinion.''

That is quite an opinion.

Mac Jones is coming off of a left ankle injury and is involved in a competition of sorts with rookie Bailey Zappe. But Mac - who was limited in practice this week and was officially listed as “questionable” on the team's weekend injury report - plans to be the guy on Monday for the 3-3 Pats.

“Yeah, I think it feels pretty good,” said Jones of his ankle. “Just trying to work through all the stuff, being able to play in an NFL football game. I want to be able to go out there and help the team. Once I’m there, I’m there.''

The Bears' Jones - part of a Chicago defense ranked low in many categories - did offer Mac a bit of a compliment in a week in which Justin put himself on stage for offering up "DeflateGate'' comments.

"If he gets in a rhythm,'' Justin said of Mac, "then he can hurt us and we have to give him that respect in that aspect.

How generous of him.

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here