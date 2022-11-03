Patriots Super Bowl Champion LeGarrette Blount Chooses Side in QB Controversy

FOXBORO — Considering the New England Patriots' victory last week with Mac Jones under center, the NFL's hottest quarterback controversy has cooled.

Or has it?

Former Patriots Super Bowl champion running back LeGarrette Blount believes not only that the competition between Jones and rookie fan favorite Bailey Zappe shouldn't be over, but also that the wrong quarterback will start Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I'm on the Zappe train," Blount said during a TV appearance on NESN. "Bailey has been playing really well with his opportunities. He provides a spark, and the boys respond to him really well. I’m going with Bailey."

During a Patriots career in which he won three Super Bowls and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2016, Blount had the luxury of Tom Brady. The choice for the Pats in 2022 isn't so obvious.

When Jones went down with a high ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, followed by No. 2 Brian Hoyer being knocked out of the Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, many Patriots fans had the same initial reaction: the season was doomed.

Fast forward to Week 9 and the Patriots are anything but dead. Maybe not well, but alive.

After a 1-2 start with Jones and then the overtime loss to the Packers to fall to 1-3, New England has rebounded to win three out of its last four games to climb back to .500.

Despite Zappe going 2-0 as a starter and becoming an instant favorite in Foxboro, the quarterback drama was seemingly put to bed last weekend against the New York Jets, even after Bill Belichick benched Jones in Week 7.

Belichick elected to stick with his former first-round quarterback even after a lousy performance on Monday Night Football.

After completing only 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards and one interception, Jones was replaced by Zappe. The rookie temporarily ignited Gillette Stadium after back-to-back touchdown drives. At the time, it felt like a star was born and New England was starting a new chapter under Zappe.

Jones, however, was bailed out because Chicago scored 23 unanswered points and squashed all of the hype and excitement.

With both Patriots’ quarterbacks struggling, Belichick named Jones the starter against New York. Granted New England won 22-17, but the victory was largely a result of Jets' mistakes which once again bailed the quarterback out.

Aside from New York quarterbsck Zach Wilson throwing three interceptions, it was a key penalty that changed the entire inflection of the game.

If it wasn’t for a roughing-the-passer penalty called on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers for launching himself into Jones, the ensuing 84-yard Pick Six would have counted and the takeaway from the starter's day would have been more negative.

For some, like Blount, Jones’ weekly turnovers draw a desire to see Zappe as the starting quarterback moving forward. "Zappe Fever" may have broken, but it remains lurking over the Pats' season.

