Mac Jones Injury: Patriots RBs Must Step Up

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (1-2) are set to play the Green Bay Packers (2-1) Sunday afternoon, but without one of their top offensive performers.

Quarterback Mac Jones left the field in significant pain after his final pass attempt in the fourth quarter of last week's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

As reported through NFL Media, Jones suffered a ‘pretty severe’ high ankle sprain. Though a timetable for Jones’ recovery has yet to be determined, a typical recuperation period can range from 4-8 weeks.

Jones, the Patriots first-round pick a year ago, led the Patriots to the playoffs with a 10-7 record as a rookie. He was also named to the Pro Bowl.

This season, however, has been a work in progress as Bill Belichick implements a new offense. Granted it's still early in the season, but DeVante Parker finally showed some big-play ability, catching five balls for 156 yards. It was only one game, but it was intriguing to see Jones delivering several downfield throws that Parker retrieved for big plays.

“It’s tough,” said Patriots running back Damien Harris. “You never want to see your quarterback go down like that. Everyone knows how tight me and Mac are, so it’s definitely not something any of us want to see.

“But Mac’s a tough kid. We all know whatever’s going on, he’s going to do his best to get back on the field.”

Harris acknowledged he had spoken with Jones for a bit after the game, but didn’t share any details.

“We’re going to stay together. We’re going to stay positive,” said Harris, “and we’re going to come back in here ready to work next week.”

Based on the current depth chart, either veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer, or rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will be the 'next man up' while Jones nurses his injury. Most likely Hoyer as he has started his fair share of NFL games.

Regardless of who is under center, the running backs are going to have to step up to take the pressure off. The best remedy for a struggling quarterback, or in New England's case, a quarterback being thrown into the fire, is to have a solid running game to help be more balanced.

Whether it's Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, or a younger running back like Pierre Strong Jr., the Patriots running back room is loaded with depth. For the most part, it's been an even 1-2 punch, with Harris getting 35 carries and Stevenson 29.

As the Patriots prepare for Green Bay's offensive firepower, it'll be unfair to expect Hoyer to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers. That's when the run game is key, as it can help set up the play-action passing game and allow more single coverage on the wide receivers and/or tight ends. Not to mention, New England will want to sustain long clock-killing drives to keep Rodgers on the sidelines.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m ET from Lambeau Field.

