Patriots QB Mac Jones Finally Getting Ball in Hands of Rookie Weapon

After a delayed start to his career due to injury, New England Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton is getting into a groove with quarterback Mac Jones.

The New England Patriots' offensive struggles are well-documented this season.

Thankfully, the defense has played outstanding, often contributing points to fill in the gaps. That has been the Patriots' identity this season.

However, did Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton offer a glimmer of hope in his Week 17 performance against the Miami Dolphins?

Thornton’s three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown are not exactly eye-popping numbers, but it does begin to scratch the surface of what Bill Belichick thought he was getting when he selected him in the second round of last April’s draft. On the year Thornton has 21 catches for 234 yards and two scores, shy of other receivers - Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens (49-729-3) and Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce (38-551-2).- he was drafted ahead of.

After an impressive start to training camp, Thornton suffered a collarbone injury (that required surgery) in New England's second preseason game. He made his NFL debut in the team's Week 5 victory over the Detroit Lions.

The next week felt like his coming-out party, as he scored a touchdown receiving and rushing in a win over the Cleveland Browns. In that game Thornton carried the ball three times for 16 yards and the score. Inexplicably - another Matt Patricia head-scratcher - those remain Thornton's only rushes all season.

Fast forward to Week 18 and it’s clear quarterback Mac Jones is beginning to trust his rookie target through the air.

“I think he's a really good route-runner, really good, fast, smart kid. Works hard. Doesn't complain about anything,” Jones said. “Just goes out there and does what he's supposed to do. Just excited to grow with him. He's a young player. I'm a young player. We're working every day to get that chemistry. He's done a great job.”

With DeVante Parker having missed the past three weeks while in concussion protocol, the time for Thornton to rise up is now. He played a career-high 93 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps against Miami with a season-high seven passes thrown his way.

“Obviously we want to have even more production, so we're going to do everything we can to get him the ball more, make sure I can let him touch it on some of those deep balls, run underneath that,” Jones said. “Some of that is timing that we need to get to throughout the week to make sure we're on the same page.”

While it remains unknown as to whether this Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills may possibly be postponed, NFL Network has reported that the game is expected to proceed as scheduled.

Assuming the game does go on as scheduled, Thornton will look to continue building chemistry with Jones.

