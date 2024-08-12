Report: New England Patriots Re-Sign Rookie RB Deshaun Fenwick
The New England Patriots wasted no time bringing back their young halfback to their roster this training camp.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots are re-signing rookie RB Deshaun Fenwick after releasing him 10 days ago. It now brings New England back to a full 90-man roster heading into their joint practice and preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fenwick is an undrafted rookie running back from Oregon State gunning for a position on the Patriots' final 53-man roster. He's competing down New England's depth chart with names like veteran JaMychal Hasty and Terrell Jennings, while Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and Kevin Harris land as likely candidates to make the cut.
The Oregon State alum was a productive back when given the opportunity in his final college season, as he averaged 5.4 yards-per-carry on his 96 carries for 515 yards and five touchdowns. He comes in as a young option to help carry a depth piece on the Patriots roster, depending on how his performance shakes out in camp and preseason.
Considering his cut came ten days ago, we didn't get to see Fenwick in action for the Patriots' first preseason game vs. the Carolina Panthers. With this fresh signing though, we'll get a chance to see how he fares in an NFL contest as New England faces off against the Eagles this Thursday.
The Patriots will make their final roster decisions later this month when the NFL cut date arrives on August 27th.
