Patriots Re-Sign Two Free Agents
The New England Patriots are keeping two free agents in house for the season ahead.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots have signed exclusive rights free agents center Ben Brown and tackle Demontrey Jacobs to one-year deals. Brown's contract is worth $1.3 million, while Jacobs' clocks in at $960k.
Both Brown and Jacobs were consistent contributors on the offensive line across the 2024 season.
Brown started ten games for the Patriots at center filling in for the injuries of David Andrews and Jake Andrews after coming over from the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent a year ago. Jacobs, the undrafted rookie emerged as a starter at right tackle for 13 games.
Retaining each of Brown and Jacobs on the squad for 2025 allows the Patriots cheap depth options who have chemistry with the offensive unit from last season.
Neither should be expected to enter next year as day-one starters, but have a strong chance to remain on the 53-man roster if they compete well in training camp and preseason.
Looking ahead to this offseason, New England should be expected to keep searching for other offensive line contributors after a year filled with struggles upfront, especially when considering their league-most $125 million free in cap space. However, keeping these two on board allows for some familiar options at their respective positions.
