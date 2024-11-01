Patriots Receive Good News on Ja'Lynn Polk Injury
When the New England Patriots selected wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft at No. 37 overall, they felt that they were getting a potential star.
So far this season in his rookie year, Polk has not looked anything close to that level of player. Of course, he's still in his first NFL season, but there have been many issues that simply have made the start to his NFL career extremely disappointing.
Lately, he's been dealing with a concussion that forced him to miss last week's game. That being said, the Patriots have received some good news about his status.
As shared by New England in their new injury report, Polk was a "Full Participant" in practice on Thursday. He should be good to go to play this week.
Polk has played in seven games so far this seaon, catching 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. The more concerning statistic is that he only has 10 catches on 26 targets.
Time and time again already this season, Polk has dropped the football. He has shown a lack of focus on bringing in the ball and has also displayed what some think could be weak hands.
Despite the struggles, the talent and potential is still there for him to be a special player.
Drake Maye is hopefully going to be able to return to the field as well this week. Looking ahead to the future, he needs Polk to develop and reach his full potential. Polk was supposed to end up becoming a long-term go-to guy for Maye as the team builds for the future.
Only time will tell if he can end up being that kind of weapon for Maye. Polk has the potential to be a legitimate star, but he has to put in the time and work to become that level of player.
Hopefully, Polk can get back on the field this week and make a positive impact for the Patriots.
